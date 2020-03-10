TransCanada, Ex-Columbia Execs Sued Again Over $13B Deal

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Columbia Pipeline investors hit two of the company's executives along with TransCanada with a proposed class action in Delaware Chancery Court late Monday, claiming their actions during the companies' $13 billion merger in 2016 left the investors shortchanged — the latest in a series of suits over the tie-up. Police & Fire Retirement System of the City of Detroit, a former investor of Columbia Pipeline Group Inc., assert that the company's former chairman and CEO Robert C. Skaggs and its former Chief Financial Officer Stephen P. Smith breached their fiduciary duty to the company by pursuing a transaction that "prevented Columbia...

