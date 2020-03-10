RiverPay Locks Horns With Its Own Attorneys Over Legal Fees

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- RiverPay is feuding with its law firm McManis Faulkner over allegedly unpaid fees and a communication breakdown in a combative trade secrets suit brought against the China-based mobile payment processor by rival Citcon. McManis Faulkner filed a short letter Monday challenging a March 1 letter from RiverPay’s Yue “York” Hua, who told a California magistrate judge that the law firm was misrepresenting RiverPay’s failure to pay fees and communication issues. In the March 1 letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins, Hua took issue with a number of McManis Faulkner’s assertions, notably that the firm hadn’t been paid and challenging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS