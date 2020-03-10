No Class Cert. For Mondelez Biscuit Buyers In False Ad Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A group of consumers accusing Mondelez Global LLC of hiding the amount of sugar in its belVita breakfast biscuits has been denied class certification after a California federal judge found that the proposed class' damages model didn’t match up with its claims against the company. While U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant on Monday found that the consumers, led by named plaintiffs Patrick McMorrow, Marco Ohlin and Melody DiGregorio, met most of the criteria for class certification, she said their expert’s proposed survey for determining damages was at odds with their theory of liability. In their bid for certification, the plaintiffs said...

