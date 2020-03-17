Board Discussions In The Era Of Down-Round Financings

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- For venture capital-backed startups, we are now entering a new phase of financings. Many will be down-round financings, or financings at valuations significantly below those of prior financing rounds, and will therefore cause dilution of the stakes held by preexisting investors, especially holders of common stock that typically lack any rights to protect against dilution. Others may not be down rounds, but will result in accumulations of meaningful control for the lead VC investors as they continue to invest more privately because the liquidity events of an initial public offering or M&A exit are being postponed until an indefinitely later date....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS