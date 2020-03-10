V&E Lures Financial Trial Pro From Boies Schiller

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Vinson & Elkins LLP has picked up a partner from Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP with deep expertise in litigation for financial-sector companies. Trial lawyer Christopher Duffy will be part of the shareholder litigation and enforcement practice in the New York office, V&E said Tuesday. Duffy said he is ready to tackle any and all litigation, including the financial-sector matters where he has spent much of his time. “I’m happy to be lucky enough to have a focus in financial services right now, but when you’re a generalist, you think you can do anything. And that’s the way I was raised...

