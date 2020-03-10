Ill. Consultant Pleads Not Guilty To Roadwork Bribe Charge

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A transportation consultant on Tuesday pled not guilty to prosecutors' accusations that he paid thousands of dollars to an Illinois state senator with the aim of getting a construction company’s roadwork project approved. William Helm, 57, entered the plea during his first appearance before U.S. District Judge Sheila Finnegan on the government’s charge that he gave Martin Sandoval, a former state senator, more than $5,000. Sandoval pled guilty in January to accepting bribes. Helm also waived formal reading of the government’s one-count indictment and posted a $100,000 appearance bond during the hearing. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine...

