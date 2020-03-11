Watchdog Says NASA Mishandling Moon Launch Program

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- NASA’s watchdog said Tuesday the agency has been mismanaging its project to return American astronauts to the moon by 2024 and that it could end up costing the government more than $22 billion, over twice as much as originally projected. The space agency’s Office of Inspector General said in an audit report that NASA originally committed to Congress in 2018 it would spend $9.7 billion on its mission to launch two rockets into space to orbit the moon, but NASA only included projected costs for one of the missions, and misrepresented the total costs, which could amount to $22.8 billion due...

