NJ Utility Regulator Still Can't Demand Refunds From Altice

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A preliminary injunction barring New Jersey utility regulators from making cable provider Altice offer refunds to former customers will stay in place, a federal judge said Tuesday, rejecting the regulators' assertion that they didn't get a chance to mount a full defense. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti stood by his January decision that gave Cablevision successor Altice USA Inc. a temporary reprieve from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities' effort to knock down the company's whole-month billing policy. The company's billing model — which the board says violates a New Jersey consumer protection law — mandates customers pay upfront for...

