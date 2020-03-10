ICE Relaxes Student Visa Rules As Classes Move Online

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in guidance released Monday that it will be “flexible” with visa rules for international students as universities close and move courses online to mitigate the spread of the virus known as COVID-19. ICE’s Student Exchange and Visitor Program, which runs the student visa programs, said in the three-page guidance that it “intends to be flexible with temporary adaptations” to curriculums as schools across the U.S., including New York University, Harvard University and the University of Washington, have shut their doors and sent students home to continue their courses remotely. Foreign students on F visas for academic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS