Balch & Bingham Adds Real Estate Permitting Atty

Law360 (March 31, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- An attorney with experience navigating real estate, land use and environmental permitting issues in Florida, including inside state and local government, has joined Balch & Bingham LLP as a partner. Patrick W. Krechowski joined Balch & Bingham on March 1 in its Jacksonville office from Jimerson Birr PA, he said, becoming part of the firm's real estate, land use and zoning, and public policy and government relations practice groups. Krechowski said several factors influenced his decision to join Balch & Bingham, including knowing the attorneys personally, knowing their clients and seeing an opportunity to expand his practice beyond Florida. "[I] just...

