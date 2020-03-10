Equity Residential Sells SF-Area Apartments For $248M

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust Equity Residential has sold a San Francisco-area apartment complex for $248 million to another real estate investor in one of the largest single-asset, multi-housing sales in Bay Area history, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. said Tuesday. Chicago-based Equity Residential sold the property, Park Hacienda, to San Mateo, California-headquartered Acacia Capital Corp. for about $459,000 per unit, JLL, which marketed the property on behalf of Equity Residential, said in a statement, The 540-unit complex is within the Hacienda Business Park in the San Francisco suburb of Pleasanton, JLL said. Park Hacienda was built in 2000 and has been partially renovated,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS