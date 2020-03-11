BASF Wants No More Delays On Dicamba Class Cert. Battle

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- BASF Corp. complained Tuesday about repeated delays on the key question of class certification in major litigation over the pesticide dicamba, urging the federal court that oversaw a $265 million first trial in the litigation not to budge on next week's briefing deadline — despite requests from plaintiffs and fellow dicamba maker Monsanto. BASF and Bayer unit Monsanto, makers of dicamba pesticides that many Midwest farmers say damaged their lands by vaporizing and drifting across large areas, filed competing motions Tuesday over the current March 16 deadline for class certification motions and complaint-revision motions. The deadline has already been extended a number of...

