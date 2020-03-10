Enviros Say Plan To Reopen Roads Threatens Idaho Bears

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Five environmental groups that say a decision to rebuild and reopen certain roads in northern Idaho violates the law and harms the local grizzly bear population recovering in the area sued the federal government Tuesday. The environmental groups, led by the Center for Biological Diversity, allege the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are violating federal law through a plan to reconstruct and deepen access to roads in the Selkirk Mountains, according to the complaint filed in Idaho federal court. “This road is unnecessary and could have disastrous consequences for grizzly bears struggling to recover in northern Idaho,”...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS