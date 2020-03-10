Capital One Investors Fight To Save Suit Over Data Breach

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Capital One investors challenged the bank's bid to slip their proposed class action over last year's massive data breach, arguing in Virginia federal court Tuesday that they presented enough evidence of the bank's knowingly false statements to keep the suit alive. In an opposition brief, the shareholders contended that Capital One's top brass knew that its focus on digitalization and dedication to reaching that goal came at the expense of its cybersecurity, and that the company made misleading statements to cover up that risk, such as telling investors that all data was encrypted when it was not. "Defendants claimed that Capital...

