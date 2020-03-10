Expert Tells NJ Jury He Found Asbestos In Clubman Talc

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The mines where Clubman talcum powder gets its talc and bottles of the product itself all contain asbestos fibers, an electron microscope expert told a New Jersey jury Tuesday on behalf of a hairdresser and a longtime barbershop patron who say the product gave them cancer. During the second day of testimony in the trial before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ana Viscomi, plaintiffs Margaret Lashley and Dwayne Johnson called to the stand microscopy expert Steven Compton of MVA Scientific Consultants. The duo claim they have mesothelioma because of American International Industries, or AII, which bought the Clubman brand in 1987....

