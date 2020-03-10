Wash. Says ICE Court Arrests Are Hurting Its Judicial System

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Washington state has urged a federal court not to toss its suit challenging immigration courthouse arrests, arguing that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is harming the state's ability to operate its judicial system by causing delays to court proceedings. Washington state's Office of the Attorney General told the court Monday that ICE's courthouse arrests are causing disruptions that give the state legal standing to sue the Trump administration over a 2018 directive that permits ICE agents to apprehend unauthorized immigrants in courthouses. "Through the courthouse arrest policy, DHS directly interferes with Washington's judicial system by staging enforcement operations inside and outside...

