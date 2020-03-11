Taro Escapes Off-Label Use Claims For Heart Drug

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed claims alleging Taro Pharmaceutical U.S.A. Inc. failed to prevent off-label use of its generic form of heart medication, ending a suit pushed by 67 patients across 21 states. U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti on Monday dismissed the complaint with prejudice, telling Judith Frei and the other plaintiffs, who are all patients or the families of patients that have since died, that their claims are preempted by federal law, which requires that generic medication have the same labels and medication guides as their name-brand equivalents. The suit concerns the drug amiodarone, made by Taro...

