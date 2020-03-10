New York Life Loans $50M For Pa. Apartment Complex

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A New York Life lending arm has provided $50 million in financing to Nolen Properties LLC for a newly built luxury apartment complex in the Philadelphia metro area, the company announced on Tuesday. The loan from New York Life Real Estate Investors is for 355 Bala, a complex with 210 apartment units located in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. The loan is for 20 years at a fixed interest rate; however, New York Life did not provide additional terms of the loan. The property is located at 355 Righters Ferry Road, and is just south of the West Laurel Hill Cemetery. Downtown Philadelphia is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS