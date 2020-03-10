PG&E Strikes $1B Wildfire Settlement With FEMA

Law360, San Francisco (March 10, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. struck a $1 billion deal with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse it for services provided in response to Northern California wildfires caused by the utility, the parties told the judge overseeing PG&E's Chapter 11 bankruptcy Tuesday, while the California emergency agency completely withdrew its claim. PG&E crews work to restore power lines in Paradise, California, in November 2018. The utility has reached a deal to resolve objections to its bankruptcy plan by government agencies that said PG&E owed them billions for their help responding to California wildfires. (AP) The agencies will be paid only...

