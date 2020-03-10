Mass. AG Fines Used Car Dealer $1.5M For Predatory Lending

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A used car dealership will have to cancel debts, pay $1.5 million to reduce car loan payments and make thousands of consumers whole to resolve allegations that it engaged in deceptive sales practices and predatory lending, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday. The consent judgment, entered last week in Suffolk County Superior Court, resolves a case Healey's office filed against JD Byrider in 2017. According to the complaint, the dealership sold cars at more than twice their actual value and foisted high-interest loans onto buyers without any regard for their credit qualifications. The car dealer also stuck buyers with expensive...

