Madoff Investor Seeks Hold On $2.8M Clawback Trial

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Bernie Madoff investor Tuesday asked a New York bankruptcy court to hold off on an upcoming trial on whether a trustee can claw back $2.8 million the investor allegedly received from the convicted fraudster, saying his case can only be heard by a jury. Investor James Greiff asked for a stay on the upcoming bankruptcy court trial on the clawback attempt while he moves to have the case removed to district court, arguing the bankruptcy court does not have the constitutional authority to try the claims at issue. "Following the Supreme Court precedents, it is undisputed that private rights of action, including fraudulent transfer claims, cannot...

