Robbins Geller, Berman Spar Over Lead Role In Green Dot Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The fight for the lead counsel role heated up in the proposed securities class action against Green Dot Corp., as Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP squared off against Berman Tabacco and Labaton Sucharow LLP in a set of dueling motions in California federal court Monday. Prepaid debit card company Green Dot is under fire for allegedly hiding what its investors claim was a "self-sabotaging" customer acquisition strategy in which it purportedly tried to attract "high-value" long-term customers at the expense of "one and done" customers. Robbins Geller, and Berman Tabacco and Labaton Sucharow as proposed co-lead counsel, are three of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS