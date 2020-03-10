Vivint Solar Investors Sue Brass Over Predatory Sales Worries

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- Utah-based Vivint Solar Inc.'s stockholders sued the company's directors and top officers in Delaware's Chancery Court on Tuesday, seeking damages on the company's behalf in the wake of multiple lawsuits alleging deceptive and predatory sales practices and improper billings. The proposed derivative class suit accused the directors and officers of unjust enrichment and breaches of duty to the company, which installs rooftop solar panels on homes across the Southwest, West, Illinois and much of the Eastern Seaboard, supplying solar-based electricity under long-term contracts. Stockholder Xavier Oyola-Rivera’s 103-page complaint accuses directors of improper loyalty to the company’s controlling shareholder, 313 Acquisition LLC,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS