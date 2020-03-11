GOP Sens. Urge FCC To Use More Accurate Data In 5G Rollout

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Eight Republican senators are calling on the FCC to make sure accurate broadband maps are used in disbursing $9 billion in federal money to fuel next-generation wireless deployment. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, helmed a March 9 letter urging the Federal Communications Commission to “focus on ensuring that accurate data is available” so that 5G funds are appropriately awarded based on reliable coverage maps. Concerns over the reliability of mapping have intensified, with an activist group recently blasting an FCC plan to dole out $9 billion to fill out high-speed coverage holes when it’s been shown...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS