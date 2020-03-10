Md. Judge Pauses Allstate's Lead Paint Coverage Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Tuesday paused a suit from Allstate Insurance Co. seeking a declaratory judgment that it needn't cover property owners being sued in state court over lead paint in a Baltimore home, ruling the insurer's claims can't be determined until the underlying case is resolved. Allstate has asked the court to declare it doesn't have to cover property owners Stanley and Rhoda Rochkind in a lawsuit brought by Asia Powe, who says she suffers from lead poisoning from contaminated paint in her childhood home. Last July, Powe urged U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake to kill or pause the case while...

