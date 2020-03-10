Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Md. Judge Pauses Allstate's Lead Paint Coverage Suit

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Tuesday paused a suit from Allstate Insurance Co. seeking a declaratory judgment that it needn't cover property owners being sued in state court over lead paint in a Baltimore home, ruling the insurer's claims can't be determined until the underlying case is resolved.

Allstate has asked the court to declare it doesn't have to cover property owners Stanley and Rhoda Rochkind in a lawsuit brought by Asia Powe, who says she suffers from lead poisoning from contaminated paint in her childhood home. Last July, Powe urged U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake to kill or pause the case while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!