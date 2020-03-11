Swedish Investors Get OK To Pursue $356M Romanian Award

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge gave two Swedish food investors the green light to pursue a $356 million arbitration award from Romania on Wednesday, a day after the European nation asked the D.C. Circuit to stop enforcement of the award. Judge Amit P. Mehta said that Romania has had more than enough time to respond to the court’s initial judgment order issued in September, giving the investor duo the permission to use any lawful methods necessary to ensure they get paid in full. As of Wednesday, Judge Mehta said Romania has only paid $213 million from the $356 million judgment issued last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS