3 Things To Know About Zeppelin's 'Stairway' Copyright Win

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit’s big copyright ruling on Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” has plenty to unpack — including comparisons to “Blurred Lines,” a key holding on old records and a major reversal of decades of precedent. The decision, issued Monday by the en banc Ninth Circuit, rejected a high-profile lawsuit accusing the band of stealing the intro to "Stairway to Heaven" from a little-known 1967 instrumental ballad called "Taurus" by the band Spirit. During more than five years of litigation, the case had been closely watched both by copyright attorneys and the music industry. Here’s a quick guide to help you...

