Conair Hit With Another Suit Over Sparking Hair Dryers

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Conair Corp. was torched with another proposed class action Tuesday accusing the company of continuing to sell hair dryers it had previously recalled because they spontaneously sparked, allowing the grooming products powerhouse to reap profits while exposing consumers to a serious safety hazard. The East Windsor, New Jersey-based company used "omissions, false promises and deceptive and misleading advertising" to get customers to buy the Infiniti Pro 1,875-watt model, 259/279 Series, according to a New Jersey federal complaint by two women who claim the product sparked and shorted out while in use. The claims echo a lawsuit that led to a $5.4...

