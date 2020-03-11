Mutual Fund Settles Already-Tossed Investor Suit For $3.3M

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A mutual fund that beat class action securities claims last year has nonetheless agreed to pay investors $3.3 million to settle the claims once and for all, according to an order in New York federal court on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Arthur Spatt ruled last June that Catalyst Hedged Futures Strategy Fund had adequately warned investors about the potential risks of its investment strategy, and dismissed with prejudice allegations that Catalyst had downplayed risky — and ultimately detrimental — bets, including a wager that the S&P 500 wouldn't increase much in value in early 2017. The proposed class of investors asked...

