21 Related Teva Price-Fixing Suits Consolidated

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge streamlined widespread litigation accusing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. of operating a price-fixing scheme and lying about profit growth by consolidating 21 similar suits against the drugmaker Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill granted a joint request to combine four nearly identical proposed class actions and 16 individual actions in which the plaintiffs said they would opt out of a class action, finding that there was substantial overlap between them. He also attached a 17th direct action transferred to him in late January, after the investors moved for consolidation. Three proposed class actions were rolled into the...

