NFL, NFLPA Ask 2nd Circ. Not To Revive Drug Ban Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The NFL and the NFL Players Association have fired back against Eagles lineman Lane Johnson’s appeal over a 10-game prohibited substance suspension, telling the Second Circuit the arbitrator who handed down the decision was on rock-solid ground and that a New York federal court was right to uphold it. In response briefs filed Tuesday, the league and the players’ union blasted Johnson’s arguments that the arbitration award was unfair and that the union screwed him by refusing to turn over a full copy of its collective bargaining agreement with the NFL early on in the bruising legal battle. “The [arbitration] award...

