Tech Co. Fires Back At Quibi With Claims Of 'Egregious' Theft

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT) -- Days after getting sued by the California-based short-form streaming startup Quibi, an Israeli technology company known as Eko filed its own lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court, alleging Quibi had stolen Eko’s video playback technology. JBF Interlude 2009 Ltd - Israel, which does business as Eko, hit Quibi Holdings LLC with claims of misappropriation of trade secrets and infringement of Eko’s U.S. Patent No. 10,460,765, which covers technology that changes videos based on how the viewer orients his or her device. “Because Quibi refuses to cooperate with Eko or voluntarily rectify its blatant and egregious violation of Eko’s intellectual property...

