3 Firms Steer Pepsi's $3.85B Deal For Rockstar Energy

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:14 AM EDT) -- PepsiCo has agreed to swallow privately held energy drink maker Rockstar for $3.85 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in an agreement put together with help from Gibson Dunn, King & Spalding and Davis Polk. The deal adds a complementary piece to PepsiCo Inc.’s portfolio and stands to bolster an already existing relationship, as PepsiCo has had a distribution agreement with Rockstar Inc. in North America since 2009, according to a statement. PepsiCo already owns other energy drinks like Mountain Dew’s Kickstart, GameFuel and AMP. Ramon Laguarta, chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, praised the deal in the press release. "As we work...

