Cintas Says ERISA Suit Should Be Kicked To Arbitration

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Cintas Corp. has told an Ohio federal judge that two ex-employees can't lead a proposed ERISA class action accusing the company of dropping the ball for the tens of thousands of participants in its 401(k) plan, saying their claims belong in individual arbitration. In a motion to compel arbitration Tuesday, Cintas said Raymond Hawkins and Robin Lung agreed to individually arbitrate Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims in contracts they signed during their employment in exchange for receiving more compensation. Those agreements are "valid and binding," and the former workers violated them by bringing the class suit claiming Cintas kept certain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS