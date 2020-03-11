Medical Group Pays $1.2M To End Improper Sleep Test Claims

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based medical group has paid the U.S. government $1.2 million to settle allegations that it charged Medicare for sleep studies performed at uncertified centers without qualified technicians, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. Millennium Physicians Association PLLC was allegedly having uncertified technicians perform sleep studies at centers that weren’t accredited or certified by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, The Joint Commission or the Accreditation Commission for Health Care Inc., as required by Medicare, from 2015 to 2019, the DOJ said. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Ryan Patrick said in a statement that health care providers...

