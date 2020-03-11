Nintendo Gets PTAB To Nix Mobile Gaming Patent

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Nintendo Co. Ltd. walked away victorious from consolidated inter partes reviews of a Gamevice Inc. mobile gaming patent, with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidating all 19 claims Nintendo had challenged. In a pair of decisions issued Tuesday, the board determined that all the claims were obvious in light of earlier patents. While it upheld one of the dependent claims in one of the decisions, that claim fell along with the others in the board's second decision, which said Nintendo had "persuasively" shown all 18 dependent claims were obvious under different invalidity grounds. In that decision, the board said Gamevice...

