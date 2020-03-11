Venture Firm Scores $3.6B For Tech, Health Care Investments

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT) -- New Enterprise Associates Inc. has secured $3.6 billion from limited partners for its largest-ever fund, which will target investments in the technology and health care sectors around the world, the private investment firm said Wednesday. The fund, called New Enterprise Associates 17 LP, will focus primarily on early-stage opportunities, along with select growth-stage investments, according to the announcement. It represents the largest fund raised in firm history, besting the firm's previous fund, New Enterprise Associates 16 LP, which closed at $3.3 billion in 2017, according to a statement from the time. Prior to that, New Enterprise Associates 15 LP was clinched...

