Hotel Software Co. Raises $82M From Investors

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A technology company that serves the hospitality industry said Wednesday that it raised $82 million from investors in a third funding round so it can continue developing booking, payment and other products for hotels, hostels and inns. San Diego-based Cloudbeds said it will use the Series C funding to create more products for hoteliers, enhance automation and more. The funding round was led by Viking Global Investors LP and included PeakSpan Capital, Cultivation Capital, Counterpart Ventures and Japanese human resources company Recruit Co. Ltd. The company has now raised a total of $103 million, a Cloudbeds spokesperson told Law360. Cloudbeds, founded...

