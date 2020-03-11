Valero Faces Another Suit From Workers In Texas Blast

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Another group of subcontracted employees has sued Valero Refining-Texas LP over a refinery explosion and fire, alleging they're owed damages for injuries they sustained, including hearing loss, orthopedic injuries and post-traumatic stress. In the lawsuit filed in Harris County District Court on Tuesday, lead plaintiff Jesus Maldonado and five others explained they were subcontractors working at Valero's Texas City refinery when the explosion occurred April 19, 2018. According to the petition, they were working on or near the site of the incident — an alkylation unit inside the plant — when a pipe carrying hydrocarbon gases and liquids burst and caused...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS