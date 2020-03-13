Legal Tech Download: Investments, Acquisitions And Layoffs

Law360 (March 13, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The world of legal technology is evolving quickly, with new products coming to market in rapid succession. Recent developments include some big numbers, such as a $62 million investment round for Everlaw, nearly 100 reported layoffs at NewLaw company Atrium, and a $188 million price tag on Seal Software as it is acquired by DocuSign. Here, Law360 rounds up the biggest news in legal technology. $62 Million Funding Round For Everlaw Litigation management software provider Everlaw Inc. secured $62 million from a group of investors led by the growth equity investment fund of Google's parent company and Menlo Ventures, Everlaw said...

