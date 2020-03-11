Girl Scouts Want To Press IP Fight During Boy Scouts Ch. 11

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Girl Scouts on Tuesday asked the Delaware bankruptcy court to lift the litigation stay imposed on the Boy Scouts for their Chapter 11, which would allow the Girl Scouts to continue their trademark suit against the Boy Scouts in New York federal court. In court filings submitted to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, the Girl Scouts of the United States of America asserted the bankruptcy court should lift an automatic stay put in place when the Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 last month because of "rampant confusion in the marketplace" they allege is being caused by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS