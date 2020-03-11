NJ Woman Gets 6 Years For Enslaving, Marrying Immigrant

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey woman faces a nearly six-year sentence for bringing a Sri Lankan woman to the U.S. on a temporary visa, then forcing her to overstay, work for free and eventually marry her. The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday announced that Alia Imad Faleh Al Hunaity, from Hudson County — an area that includes Jersey City — was sentenced to 70 months of prison after she was convicted on charges of forced labor, alien harboring for financial gain, and marriage fraud. Hunaity, 44, was found guilty after a six-day trial in May before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler,...

