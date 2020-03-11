GE, Ericsson Join Patent Pools For Video Coding Tech

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property management firm Sisvel International SA announced Tuesday that General Electric, Ericsson and others have joined its patent licensing platform for video coding technologies. The platform, which launched last March, comprises two patent pools that offer licensing for patents relating to the VP9 and AV1 video streaming formats. Also joining the pools are Dolby Laboratories Inc., the Korean government-funded Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, InterDigital Inc., Japanese intellectual property fund IP Bridge, NTT Docomo Inc., SK Telecom Co. Ltd. and Xyleme SA, according to Sisvel. Sisvel CEO Mattia Fogliacco said in a statement Tuesday that the platform's expansion "marks a...

