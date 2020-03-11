Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Poised To Interpret FCPA In Hong Kong Doc’s Case

Law360, New York (March 11, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a Hong Kong-based ophthalmologist argued Wednesday that he was charged with violating two mutually exclusive provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, setting up the Second Circuit to hand down another ruling on the seldom-parsed anti-bribery law.

Chi Ping Patrick Ho was convicted of conspiracy, money laundering and FCPA violations in December 2018 after a jury heard evidence that he sought to bribe officials in Chad and Uganda to help Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co. Ltd. win energy- and banking-sector deals in Africa.

On appeal, Ho argued that the grand jury indicted him under both a section of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!