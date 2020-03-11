2nd Circ. Poised To Interpret FCPA In Hong Kong Doc’s Case

Law360, New York (March 11, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a Hong Kong-based ophthalmologist argued Wednesday that he was charged with violating two mutually exclusive provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, setting up the Second Circuit to hand down another ruling on the seldom-parsed anti-bribery law. Chi Ping Patrick Ho was convicted of conspiracy, money laundering and FCPA violations in December 2018 after a jury heard evidence that he sought to bribe officials in Chad and Uganda to help Shanghai-based conglomerate CEFC China Energy Co. Ltd. win energy- and banking-sector deals in Africa. On appeal, Ho argued that the grand jury indicted him under both a section of the...

