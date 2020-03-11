Feds Say Bank Scammer Lost Chance To Fight 12-Year Term

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A 12-year prison term for one of two Chicago brothers convicted in a multimillion-dollar scheme of using fake names to dupe banks should stand, prosecutors told the First Circuit on Wednesday, arguing the defendant missed his chance to object to the sentence. Dusten James Miller was convicted along with his brother, Ryan Miller, of tricking banks into lending them around $2 million to fund a lavish lifestyle that included buying an airplane, luxury cars and residences. Ryan Miller received a 15-year prison term, while Dusten Miller was sentenced to 12 years behind bars. Dusten Miller, who represented himself at trial and...

