Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Escapes Cuban Charcoal 'Trafficking' Claims For Now

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Amazon and a Cuban charcoal importer escaped claims that they were illegally trafficking property confiscated by the Fidel Castro regime after a Florida federal judge found that the Miami man who brought the claims under a recently activated law hadn't shown the property was rightfully his.

U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. wrote on Tuesday that plaintiff Daniel A. Gonzalez would have to shore up his claim that the goods the companies were selling came from seized farmland his grandfather once owned, according to an order dismissing the case with leave to amend.

To properly allege violations of the Helms-Burton...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!