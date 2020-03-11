Fractus Announces Deal Ending ZTE Antenna Patent Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Fractus SA announced Wednesday that it settled a patent infringement suit against ZTE Corp. for allegedly infringing several of its patents covering antenna technology used in cellphones. Fractus said the terms of the deal are confidential, according to a press release. Inklings of the agreement, however, could be gleaned from the case docket since the court had ordered the parties to engage in mediation early in the case. On Sept. 27, the parties informed the court of a second failed mediation attempt before U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul D. Stickney, but told the court in the mediation report they would nonetheless continue...

