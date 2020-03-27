Holland & Knight Nabs Ex-Kirkland Financing Atty

Law360 (March 27, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A former Kirkland & Ellis attorney with experience representing clients such as institutional investors, lenders and private equity groups for their acquisition financing, portfolio restructuring and more has joined Holland & Knight as partner, the firm said. Gregory Bauer joined Holland & Knight LLP’s financial services group in its Chicago office on March 2 from Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Bauer declined to name his clients but told Law360 that he focuses on representing private equity groups for the debt financing portion of their transactions involving middle market and lower middle market companies. While he doesn’t focus on any particular industry, Bauer...

