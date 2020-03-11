Perspecta Challenges Navy's $7.7B IT Contract Award

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Virginia-based Perspecta Inc. has hit the U.S. Navy with a bid protest challenging a $7.7 billion information technology services contract award, becoming the second company to protest the deal this month. Perspecta filed its challenge with the U.S. Government Accountability Office on Monday taking aim at the Navy contract awarded to its competitor Leidos Inc. for the IT services portion of the Next Generation Enterprise Networks Recompete, or NGEN-R, program. General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. was the first contractor to protest the deal on March 4. The contract that the Navy awarded in February to Leidos is a indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity deal...

