NY AG Throws Support Behind Mallinckrodt $1.6B Opioid Deal

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Drugmaker Mallinckrodt said Wednesday that its $1.6 billion settlement to exit a flood of opioid litigation brought by state and local governments is one step closer to complete now that New York Attorney General Letitia James has thrown her support behind the deal. The U.K.-based pharmaceutical company said New York was the latest to join 47 other states and territories in backing the Feb. 25 settlement to close out claims that Mallinckrodt helped fuel an epidemic of painkiller addiction. “We are pleased that New York State has joined the already 47 states and territories in supporting Mallinckrodt's proposed global opioid settlement, and...

